Market cap of Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] reaches 65.30M – now what?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] closed the trading session at $1.33 on 03/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.32, while the highest price level was $1.48. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Predictive Oncology Inc. Announces New CEO.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery, is excited to announce that they have appointed J. Melville (“Mel”) Engle as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

In addition to being named CEO, Mr. Engle will retain his role of Chairman of the Board. Mr. Engle joined POAI’s Board of Directors in October, 2016 and was appointed Chairman of the Board in January, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 81.59 percent and weekly performance of -10.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 55.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 91.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, POAI reached to a volume of 2848873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

POAI stock trade performance evaluation

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.74. With this latest performance, POAI shares dropped by -19.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.01 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4364, while it was recorded at 1.4420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1736 for the last 200 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -996.87 and a Gross Margin at -17.55. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2066.99.

Return on Total Capital for POAI is now -98.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -345.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -373.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -146.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 222.29. Additionally, POAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] managed to generate an average of -$1,125,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.80% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 358,289, which is approximately 28.619% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 37,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in POAI stocks shares; and CSENGE ADVISORY GROUP, currently with $27000.0 in POAI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Predictive Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 148,503 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 46,956 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 259,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,377 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 46,956 shares during the same period.