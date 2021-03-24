Wednesday, March 24, 2021
type here...
Companies

Market cap of PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] reaches 572.79M – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

US Equities

It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Read more

PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PLBY] gained 5.54% on the last trading session, reaching $18.30 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2021 that PLBY Group Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Fiscal Year 2020 Revenue Up 89% Year-Over-Year to $148 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue Up 118% Year-Over-Year to $46 Million.

PLBY Group Inc. represents 33.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $572.79 million with the latest information. PLBY stock price has been found in the range of $17.7001 to $19.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 532.80K shares, PLBY reached a trading volume of 1364782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for PLBY Group Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for PLBY stock

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.12. With this latest performance, PLBY shares gained by 30.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.81% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.77 for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.31, while it was recorded at 17.72 for the last single week of trading.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]

There are presently around $76 million, or 11.90% of PLBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLBY stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 1,045,000, which is approximately 111.111% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 706,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.93 million in PLBY stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $10.36 million in PLBY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

22 institutional holders increased their position in PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PLBY] by around 3,264,335 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 904,616 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 23,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,145,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLBY stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,628,043 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 161,403 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleMarket Analysts see Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] gaining to $20. Time to buy?
Next articleOnconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] Is Currently -6.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Companies

B. Riley Securities lifts Magnite Inc. [MGNI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Magnite Inc. loss -9.83% on the last trading session, reaching $46.58 price per share at the time. The company report on March 23,...
Read more
Companies

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] Is Currently -6.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Onconova Therapeutics Inc. loss -6.78% or -0.08 points to close at $1.10 with a heavy trading volume of 12971020 shares. The company report...
Read more
Companies

Market Analysts see Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Advaxis Inc. loss -3.87% or -0.03 points to close at $0.81 with a heavy trading volume of 3158304 shares. The company report on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more
US Equities

Peloton Interactive (PTON) Is Going To Start Selling Exercise Bikes In Australia

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Peloton Interactive (PTON) announced plans to enter the Asia Pacific region by launching in Australia. A press release on the company's website has launched...
Read more
US Equities

A look IntoAtomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) has announced the successful sale of one of its development projects.  ATOM stock was last closed at $25.27. Based on...
Read more
Ticker Update

Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Hitting the mark

Caleb Clifford - 0
Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) ‎stock got some oxygen when the company publicly announced to sell its production facility and real state property of theSouth...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

Annabelle Farmer - 0
In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Here Is How MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Will Keep Your Portfolio Healthy

Misty Lee - 0
MongoDB Inc. (MDB) posted a strong fiscal year-end and fourth-quarter report. The company is growing revenues at double-digit rates and is expecting further growth....
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.