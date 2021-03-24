Market cap of PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] reaches 572.79M – now what?

PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PLBY] gained 5.54% on the last trading session, reaching $18.30 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2021 that PLBY Group Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Fiscal Year 2020 Revenue Up 89% Year-Over-Year to $148 Million.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue Up 118% Year-Over-Year to $46 Million.

PLBY Group Inc. represents 33.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $572.79 million with the latest information. PLBY stock price has been found in the range of $17.7001 to $19.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 532.80K shares, PLBY reached a trading volume of 1364782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PLBY Group Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for PLBY stock

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.12. With this latest performance, PLBY shares gained by 30.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.81% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.77 for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.31, while it was recorded at 17.72 for the last single week of trading.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]

There are presently around $76 million, or 11.90% of PLBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLBY stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 1,045,000, which is approximately 111.111% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 706,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.93 million in PLBY stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $10.36 million in PLBY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PLBY] by around 3,264,335 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 904,616 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 23,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,145,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLBY stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,628,043 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 161,403 shares during the same period.