Market cap of MICT Inc. [MICT] reaches 239.35M – now what?

MICT Inc. [NASDAQ: MICT] traded at a low on 03/23/21, posting a -7.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.37. The company report on March 22, 2021 that MICT to Host Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results For the year ended December 31, 2020.

MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the “Company”) announced that it will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 prior to the opening of the market. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. eastern standard time (EDT) EDT.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Company invites all those interested in participating in the call to dial 1-888 -298 5973. Callers from outside of the U.S. may access the call by dialing: From Europe dial in +448 0818 90708 From Israel +972 79-939 8931.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6907408 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MICT Inc. stands at 12.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.05%.

The market cap for MICT stock reached $239.35 million, with 114.12 million shares outstanding and 48.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, MICT reached a trading volume of 6907408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MICT Inc. [MICT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MICT Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MICT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 797.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has MICT stock performed recently?

MICT Inc. [MICT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.24. With this latest performance, MICT shares dropped by -10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 229.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for MICT Inc. [MICT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 2.64 for the last 200 days.

MICT Inc. [MICT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MICT Inc. [MICT] shares currently have an operating margin of -811.11 and a Gross Margin at -81.55. MICT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -884.07.

Return on Total Capital for MICT is now -64.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -203.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MICT Inc. [MICT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.21. Additionally, MICT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MICT Inc. [MICT] managed to generate an average of -$95,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.MICT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for MICT Inc. [MICT]

There are presently around $17 million, or 7.70% of MICT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,813,887, which is approximately 4706.448% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,533,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.63 million in MICT stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $1.54 million in MICT stock with ownership of nearly 47.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MICT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in MICT Inc. [NASDAQ:MICT] by around 5,830,574 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 45,981 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,268,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,144,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,257,009 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 33,224 shares during the same period.