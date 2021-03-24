Market cap of Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] reaches 82.41M – now what?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: LGHL] price plunged by -5.45 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Lion Announces New SPAC Company, Plans for Future Deals.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors, announced it signed engagement letters with Maxim Group LLC and Loeb & Loeb LLP to form a second SPAC company, Aquarius I Acquisition Corp.

This news follows Lion’s recent announcement of its forming a SPAC company Skyline I Acquisition Corp. through its subsidiary Lion Wealth Management Limited, in cooperation with Constant Epoch Technology Development Limited and Ruoxi Ltd.

A sum of 11244030 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.93M shares. Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares reached a high of $5.03 and dropped to a low of $4.13 until finishing in the latest session at $4.16.

Guru’s Opinion on Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

LGHL Stock Performance Analysis:

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.18. With this latest performance, LGHL shares dropped by -12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Lion Group Holding Ltd. Fundamentals:

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.80% of LGHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGHL stocks are: OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 337,270, which is approximately 237.27% of the company’s market cap and around 15.83% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 273,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 million in LGHL stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $0.33 million in LGHL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:LGHL] by around 550,080 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 33,736 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 243,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGHL stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 308,482 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.