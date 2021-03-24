Market cap of Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] reaches 48.26M – now what?

Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX: KIQ] closed the trading session at $0.89 on 03/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.88, while the highest price level was $0.97. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Kelso Technologies Inc. Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) reports that the Company has released the audited consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The audited year end financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”). All amounts herein are expressed in United States dollars (the Company’s functional currency) unless otherwise indicated.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 63.47 percent and weekly performance of -8.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 71.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 73.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, KIQ reached to a volume of 1456454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kelso Technologies Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84.

KIQ stock trade performance evaluation

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.07. With this latest performance, KIQ shares dropped by -24.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9368, while it was recorded at 0.9442 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6749 for the last 200 days.

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.88 and a Gross Margin at +36.13. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.73.

Return on Total Capital for KIQ is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, KIQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.

Kelso Technologies Inc. [KIQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.04% of KIQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIQ stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,410,964, which is approximately -2.743% of the company’s market cap and around 4.27% of the total institutional ownership; TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 961,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.86 million in KIQ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.13 million in KIQ stock with ownership of nearly 173.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kelso Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Kelso Technologies Inc. [AMEX:KIQ] by around 370,728 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 60,759 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,237,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,668,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIQ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,439 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,400 shares during the same period.