Market cap of CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] reaches 97.20M – now what?

CLPS Incorporation [NASDAQ: CLPS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.74%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that CLPS Incorporation Announces Chairman’s Letter to the Company’s Shareholders.

CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) (“CLPS” or “the Company”), released a letter to shareholders from the Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), the full text of which is provided below. All CLPS shareholders are encouraged to read it.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Dear Shareholders,.

Over the last 12 months, CLPS stock rose by 209.91%.

The market cap for the stock reached $97.20 million, with 16.15 million shares outstanding and 4.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, CLPS stock reached a trading volume of 2090805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CLPS Incorporation [CLPS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CLPS Incorporation is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

CLPS Stock Performance Analysis:

CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, CLPS shares dropped by -30.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for CLPS Incorporation [CLPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 5.99 for the last single week of trading, and 3.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CLPS Incorporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.43 and a Gross Margin at +34.80. CLPS Incorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.29.

Return on Total Capital for CLPS is now 4.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.99. Additionally, CLPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] managed to generate an average of $1,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.29.CLPS Incorporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

CLPS Incorporation [CLPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.60% of CLPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLPS stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 81,814, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 69.69% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 64,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in CLPS stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.31 million in CLPS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in CLPS Incorporation [NASDAQ:CLPS] by around 239,758 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 35,036 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 17,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLPS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 174,435 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 34,719 shares during the same period.