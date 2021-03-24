Market Analysts see Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Advaxis Inc. [NASDAQ: ADXS] loss -3.87% or -0.03 points to close at $0.81 with a heavy trading volume of 3158304 shares. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Advaxis to Present Corporate Overview at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference.

Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, announced that Kenneth A. Berlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advaxis, will participate in the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference to be held March 24-25, 2021. Mr. Berlin will present on March 24th, 2021 at 2:30 pm ET.

Investors can view the presentation and request a 1×1 meeting once they register for the conference here.

It opened the trading session at $0.841, the shares rose to $0.8472 and dropped to $0.785, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADXS points out that the company has recorded 94.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -211.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.56M shares, ADXS reached to a volume of 3158304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Advaxis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2015, representing the official price target for Advaxis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ADXS stock. On June 16, 2015, analysts increased their price target for ADXS shares from 25 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advaxis Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for ADXS stock

Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, ADXS shares dropped by -24.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8594, while it was recorded at 0.8412 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5636 for the last 200 days.

Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9337.55. Advaxis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10462.06.

Return on Total Capital for ADXS is now -62.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.94. Additionally, ADXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advaxis Inc. [ADXS] managed to generate an average of -$1,470,500 per employee.Advaxis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advaxis Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 51.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADXS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advaxis Inc. [ADXS]

There are presently around $9 million, or 14.70% of ADXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADXS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 6,069,343, which is approximately 85.826% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 870,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.7 million in ADXS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.66 million in ADXS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advaxis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Advaxis Inc. [NASDAQ:ADXS] by around 4,303,166 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 341,778 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 6,267,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,912,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADXS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,066,264 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 195,542 shares during the same period.