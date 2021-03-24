Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] Revenue clocked in at $1.50 million, down -1.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTX] loss -12.60% or -0.32 points to close at $2.22 with a heavy trading volume of 1413258 shares. The company report on March 22, 2021 that Leap Therapeutics Presents DKN-01 Clinical Data at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer.

– DKN-01 Monotherapy Demonstrated Clinical Activity in Patients with Endometrial Cancer.

– Tumoral DKK1 Expression Biomarker Predicts Strongest Outcomes.

It opened the trading session at $2.49, the shares rose to $2.49 and dropped to $2.215, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LPTX points out that the company has recorded 12.69% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -85.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 913.95K shares, LPTX reached to a volume of 1413258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leap Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for LPTX stock

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.02. With this latest performance, LPTX shares dropped by -19.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1902.60. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1854.47.

Return on Total Capital for LPTX is now -122.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.18. Additionally, LPTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] managed to generate an average of -$927,233 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -129.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. go to -2.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]

There are presently around $54 million, or 54.00% of LPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,476,496, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.04% of the total institutional ownership; HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD., holding 3,716,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.25 million in LPTX stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $6.66 million in LPTX stock with ownership of nearly 6.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTX] by around 3,266,306 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,809,682 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 17,357,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,433,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,640,383 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,910,431 shares during the same period.