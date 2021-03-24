Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE] is -11.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kuke Music Holding Limited [NYSE: KUKE] traded at a high on 03/23/21, posting a 5.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.98. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Kuke Music Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (“Kuke” or the “Company”), a leading provider of classical music licensing, subscription and education services in China, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, at a price of US$10.00 per ADS, which translates to a total offering size of US$50.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January 12, 2021, under the symbol “KUKE.” The closing of the offering is expected to occur on January 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 750,000 additional ADSs at US$10.00 per ADS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1523611 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kuke Music Holding Limited stands at 36.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.93%.

The market cap for KUKE stock reached $277.66 million, with 30.92 million shares outstanding and 21.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 263.74K shares, KUKE reached a trading volume of 1523611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kuke Music Holding Limited is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KUKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.91.

How has KUKE stock performed recently?

Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.29.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KUKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE], while it was recorded at 8.49 for the last single week of trading.

Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.12 and a Gross Margin at +76.07. Kuke Music Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.41.

Return on Total Capital for KUKE is now 20.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.39. Additionally, KUKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE] managed to generate an average of $75,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Kuke Music Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.