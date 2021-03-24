Kubient Inc. [KBNT] Stock trading around $7.43 per share: What’s Next?

Kubient Inc. [NASDAQ: KBNT] price surged by 3.05 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Kubient Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) (NASDAQ: KBNTW) (“Kubient” or the “Company”), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Kubient management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

A sum of 1398866 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.15M shares. Kubient Inc. shares reached a high of $8.0852 and dropped to a low of $7.06 until finishing in the latest session at $7.43.

The one-year KBNT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.7. The average equity rating for KBNT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kubient Inc. [KBNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBNT shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kubient Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

KBNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Kubient Inc. [KBNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.66. With this latest performance, KBNT shares dropped by -24.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.22% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for Kubient Inc. [KBNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.19, while it was recorded at 7.58 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Kubient Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kubient Inc. [KBNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1866.63 and a Gross Margin at -736.58. Kubient Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2326.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Kubient Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Kubient Inc. [KBNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.10% of KBNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 353,060, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.50% of the total institutional ownership; EAM INVESTORS, LLC, holding 122,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.91 million in KBNT stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $0.43 million in KBNT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kubient Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Kubient Inc. [NASDAQ:KBNT] by around 695,943 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 57,262 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 33,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 719,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBNT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 694,003 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 48,384 shares during the same period.