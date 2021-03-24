Jefferies lifts Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cheetah Mobile Inc. [NYSE: CMCM] closed the trading session at $2.18 on 03/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.12, while the highest price level was $2.58. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Cheetah Mobile Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) (“Cheetah Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading internet company, announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Management Commentary.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.11 percent and weekly performance of -17.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, CMCM reached to a volume of 3042597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCM shares is $2.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCM stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Cheetah Mobile Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheetah Mobile Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

CMCM stock trade performance evaluation

Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.11. With this latest performance, CMCM shares dropped by -31.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 2.28 for the last 200 days.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.37 and a Gross Margin at +65.38. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.59.

Return on Total Capital for CMCM is now -10.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.65. Additionally, CMCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] managed to generate an average of -$22,509 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cheetah Mobile Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheetah Mobile Inc. go to -5.39%.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. [CMCM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 13.20% of CMCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCM stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 888,373, which is approximately -3.075% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, holding 811,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 million in CMCM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.7 million in CMCM stock with ownership of nearly -11.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheetah Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. [NYSE:CMCM] by around 231,753 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,377,521 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,353,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,962,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCM stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,751 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 530,932 shares during the same period.