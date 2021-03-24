Histogen Inc. [HSTO] is 67.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ: HSTO] slipped around -0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.27 at the close of the session, down -7.97%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Histogen and Amerimmune Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Study of Emricasan in Symptomatic COVID-19 Patients.

Topline Results Expected in the Second Quarter of 2021.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) and Amerimmune LLC announced dosing the first patient in a Phase 1 study of emricasan in mild symptomatic -COVID-19 patients to assess safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy. SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, has been selected as the single site for the study conduct.

Histogen Inc. stock is now 67.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HSTO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.39 and lowest of $1.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.50, which means current price is +64.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, HSTO reached a trading volume of 1491306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Histogen Inc. [HSTO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23.

How has HSTO stock performed recently?

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.29. With this latest performance, HSTO shares dropped by -10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.29 for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3008, while it was recorded at 1.3640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9863 for the last 200 days.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Histogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Histogen Inc. posted -1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc. go to 38.00%.

Insider trade positions for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of HSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,300, which is approximately -0.002% of the company’s market cap and around 31.98% of the total institutional ownership; UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC, holding 80,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in HSTO stocks shares; and WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $94000.0 in HSTO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ:HSTO] by around 91,172 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 150,509 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 284,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSTO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,963 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 42,312 shares during the same period.