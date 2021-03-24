GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] Is Currently -12.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GSX] plunged by -$10.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $83.57 during the day while it closed the day at $73.44. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Gsx Techedu Inc – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

Gsx Techedu Inc – ADR (NYSE:GSX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74407.

GSX Techedu Inc. stock has also loss -17.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GSX stock has inclined by 22.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.98% and gained 42.02% year-on date.

The market cap for GSX stock reached $19.37 billion, with 242.56 million shares outstanding and 123.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, GSX reached a trading volume of 5596376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSX shares is $75.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSX stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for GSX Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for GSX Techedu Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSX Techedu Inc. is set at 7.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48.

GSX stock trade performance evaluation

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.76. With this latest performance, GSX shares dropped by -25.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.92 for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.03, while it was recorded at 85.24 for the last single week of trading, and 79.70 for the last 200 days.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.63 and a Gross Margin at +75.26. GSX Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.55.

Return on Total Capital for GSX is now -40.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.91. Additionally, GSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.87.

GSX Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GSX Techedu Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in GSX Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GSX] by around 37,521,494 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 9,790,166 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 62,732,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,044,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,638,395 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,004,059 shares during the same period.