Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] Is Currently 14.41 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GSMG] price surged by 14.41 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Glory Star to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 29, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time and Host a Conference Call on March 30, 2021 Beijing Time.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, announced that it plans to release its financial results for the full year of 2020 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, March 29, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.yaoshixinghui.com/.

Glory Star’s management will hold a conference call on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time (or Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

A sum of 2502347 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 82.93K shares. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $4.6962 and dropped to a low of $3.54 until finishing in the latest session at $4.05.

Guru’s Opinion on Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

GSMG Stock Performance Analysis:

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.05. With this latest performance, GSMG shares gained by 10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.82 for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for GSMG is now -0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.53. Additionally, GSMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] managed to generate an average of $18,950 per employee.Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [GSMG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.30% of GSMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSMG stocks are: BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 327,318, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 66.27% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 90,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in GSMG stocks shares; and YAKIRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.15 million in GSMG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GSMG] by around 339,055 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 98,417 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 61,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSMG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 339,055 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 91,840 shares during the same period.