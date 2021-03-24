Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] Stock trading around $14.90 per share: What’s Next?

Global Ship Lease Inc. [NYSE: GSL] price plunged by -15.10 percent to reach at -$2.65. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Global Ship Lease Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.546875 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”) (NYSE:GSLPrB). The dividend represents payment for the period from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021 and will be paid on April 1, 2021 to all Series B Preferred Shareholders of record as of March 25, 2021.

About Global Ship Lease.

A sum of 1067197 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 486.66K shares. Global Ship Lease Inc. shares reached a high of $17.8499 and dropped to a low of $14.85 until finishing in the latest session at $14.90.

The one-year GSL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.22. The average equity rating for GSL stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSL shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSL stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Global Ship Lease Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Global Ship Lease Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Clarksons Platou analysts kept a Buy rating on GSL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Ship Lease Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

GSL Stock Performance Analysis:

Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.55. With this latest performance, GSL shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 415.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.29, while it was recorded at 15.99 for the last single week of trading, and 8.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Global Ship Lease Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.13 and a Gross Margin at +43.08. Global Ship Lease Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.70.

Return on Total Capital for GSL is now 8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.57. Additionally, GSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.13.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Global Ship Lease Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

GSL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global Ship Lease Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Ship Lease Inc. go to 12.00%.

Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $85 million, or 20.90% of GSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSL stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 2,196,224, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 79.00% of the total institutional ownership; NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C., holding 1,237,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.44 million in GSL stocks shares; and PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $12.74 million in GSL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Ship Lease Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Global Ship Lease Inc. [NYSE:GSL] by around 148,600 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 275,537 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,289,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,713,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,411 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 241,286 shares during the same period.