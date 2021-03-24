Gevo Inc. [GEVO] Stock trading around $10.06 per share: What’s Next?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.72%. The company report on March 22, 2021 that Gevo Hires Dr. Paul Bloom as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Innovation Officer.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Bloom has joined Gevo as its Chief Technology Officer and Chief Innovation Officer. Dr. Bloom served the last 20 years in a series of commercial and technical roles at Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM). Most recently, Dr. Bloom was the Vice President of Sustainable Materials and was previously the General Manager of Evolution Chemicals, where he led development and commercialization activities for the company’s portfolio of renewable chemicals. In addition, he had global responsibility for the company’s pipeline of new process technologies and partnerships with the chemical industry.

“I’m pleased to have Paul Bloom join us. He brings strong technical depth, and business development experience, which we expect to use as we develop the renewable chemicals and materials side of our business,” said Dr. Patrick R. Gruber, Gevo’s Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Gruber continued, “Paul has seen what works and what doesn’t in the space of renewable chemicals, plastics, and fuel. We are fortunate to have him join our team.” “I’ve evaluated and commercialized multiple technologies through the years. I believe Gevo has excellent technology to tackle greenhouse gas emissions. Drop-in, net-zero hydrocarbon fuel products are desperately needed and will make a difference in the transportation sector. Gevo’s portfolio also contains renewable chemical materials that can address unmet needs for the circular economy. For example, these high-performance, plant-based products could go into the automotive industry, durable goods, and consumer products,” said Dr. Bloom. “The potential, in my opinion, is large to help provide more sustainable alternatives to customers and consumers while delivering superior performance. I’m excited to be part of the Gevo team and look forward to helping Gevo grow,” Dr. Bloom added.About GevoGevo’s mission is to transform renewable energy and carbon into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons. These liquid hydrocarbons can be used for drop-in transportation fuels such as gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel, that when burned have potential to yield net-zero greenhouse gas emissions when measured across the full lifecycle of the products. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented, technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business.

Over the last 12 months, GEVO stock rose by 1056.72%. The one-year Gevo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.19. The average equity rating for GEVO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.69 billion, with 198.17 million shares outstanding and 188.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.01M shares, GEVO stock reached a trading volume of 19782275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $12, while Rodman & Renshaw kept a Buy rating on GEVO stock. On September 26, 2012, analysts decreased their price target for GEVO shares from 9 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 141.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

GEVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -17.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 960.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1056.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.48 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 9.44 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gevo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -471.12 and a Gross Margin at -174.84. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -725.90.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -22.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$1,296,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.40 and a Current Ratio set at 16.90.

GEVO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gevo Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $126 million, or 7.90% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,599,010, which is approximately -43.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,570,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.92 million in GEVO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.05 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 22098.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 6,901,280 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 4,257,455 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,349,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,508,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,216,391 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 558,632 shares during the same period.