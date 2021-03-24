Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] gain 39.81% so far this year. What now?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [NYSE: GNK] plunged by -$1.49 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $11.56 during the day while it closed the day at $10.29. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in Capital Link International Shipping Forum and Deutsche Bank’s Shipping Summit.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 15th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum as part of the Dry Bulk Shipping: Sector Trends & Outlook panel on Tuesday, March 2 at 8:40 a.m. EST. Management will also be participating in 1×1 meetings with investors.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The panel will be broadcast via webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Genco’s website, https://www.gencoshipping.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to access the Internet broadcast.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock has also loss -7.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNK stock has inclined by 43.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 55.67% and gained 39.81% year-on date.

The market cap for GNK stock reached $410.37 million, with 41.93 million shares outstanding and 29.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 964.58K shares, GNK reached a trading volume of 2024880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNK shares is $13.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DNB Markets have made an estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on GNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNK in the course of the last twelve months was 18.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

GNK stock trade performance evaluation

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.96. With this latest performance, GNK shares dropped by -0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.72, while it was recorded at 11.51 for the last single week of trading, and 7.69 for the last 200 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.75 and a Gross Margin at +10.03. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.44.

Return on Total Capital for GNK is now 0.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.32. Additionally, GNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] managed to generate an average of -$234,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNK.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $323 million, or 76.60% of GNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNK stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 10,214,642, which is approximately -2.594% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 8,165,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.02 million in GNK stocks shares; and APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $45.08 million in GNK stock with ownership of nearly -19.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [NYSE:GNK] by around 1,993,630 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,878,903 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 25,507,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,380,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 929,678 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 148,897 shares during the same period.