For Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO], Analyst sees a rise to $1.75. What next?

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ: SINO] traded at a low on 03/23/21, posting a -7.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.84. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Sino-Global to Launch Highly-Secure NFT Exchange with CyberMiles.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) (“Sino-Global,” the “Company” or “We”) announced it will launch a new exchange for NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in collaboration with e-commerce public chain CyberMiles. The new NFT exchange will serve as a highly-secure, robust platform for collectors, artists, musicians and investors to create, sell and buy one of a kind, digital content represented as NFTs. The companies expect to officially launch their new NFT platform in July 2021, providing a critical link between the virtual blockchain world and the physical world.

Mr. Lei Cao, Chief Executive Officer of Sino-Global, commented, “NFT is driving the next wave of cryptocurrency adoption, making it a natural extension of Sino-Global’s ongoing diversification and recent investments in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market. NFT has become one of the most important basic application technologies in the process of social information digitization by enabling the monetization of digital products. We believe NFT and the blockchain that provides the basic technology for it will have a profound and irreversible impact on the transformation from the form of artwork circulation and the transformation of value concepts to the social identity, collaboration and distribution system.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4008617 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stands at 24.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.91%.

The market cap for SINO stock reached $114.62 million, with 14.45 million shares outstanding and 12.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, SINO reached a trading volume of 4008617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has SINO stock performed recently?

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.81. With this latest performance, SINO shares dropped by -27.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 375.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 379.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.13 for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.44, while it was recorded at 8.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.21 for the last 200 days.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.10 and a Gross Margin at +43.71. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -251.73.

Return on Total Capital for SINO is now -30.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.89. Additionally, SINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] managed to generate an average of -$822,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]

Positions in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ:SINO] by around 11,251 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 13,267 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,251 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,177 shares during the same period.