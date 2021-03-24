For HC2 Holdings Inc. [HCHC], Analyst sees a rise to $11.50. What next?

HC2 Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HCHC] price surged by 6.10 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on March 15, 2021 that HC2 Holdings Portfolio Company DBM Global to Acquire Banker Steel Family of Companies, Leading Providers of Fabricated Structural Steel and Erection Services.

Acquisition Will Expand HC2’s Leading Steel Infrastructure Business with Enhanced East Coast and Southeast Presence.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCHC) announced that its core infrastructure business DBM Global (“DBM”) has reached an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Banker Steel Holdco LLC (“Banker Steel”). The Banker Steel family of companies, in the portfolio of Atlas Holdings LLC (“Atlas”), is based in Lynchburg, Virginia and provides fabricated structural steel and erection services primarily for the East Coast and Southeast commercial and industrial construction market. Banker Steel consists of six operating companies: Banker Steel Co., LLC, NYC Constructors, LLC; Memco LLC; Derr & Isbell Construction LLC; Innovative Detailing and Engineering Solutions; and Lynchburg Freight and Specialty LLC. The transaction is subject to a financing condition and other customary closing conditions and adjustments, and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021.

A sum of 1012345 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 624.25K shares. HC2 Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $4.50 and dropped to a low of $4.04 until finishing in the latest session at $4.35.

The one-year HCHC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.0.

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for HC2 Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HC2 Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCHC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.84.

HC2 Holdings Inc. [HCHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.51. With this latest performance, HCHC shares gained by 10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 222.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.89 for HC2 Holdings Inc. [HCHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.74, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HC2 Holdings Inc. [HCHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.37 and a Gross Margin at +40.10. HC2 Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.30.

Return on Total Capital for HCHC is now -0.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HC2 Holdings Inc. [HCHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.80. Additionally, HCHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HC2 Holdings Inc. [HCHC] managed to generate an average of -$15,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HC2 Holdings Inc. posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -164.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCHC.

There are presently around $113 million, or 37.60% of HCHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCHC stocks are: JEFFERIES GROUP LLC with ownership of 5,450,314, which is approximately 54.62% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,900,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.97 million in HCHC stocks shares; and GENDELL JEFFREY L, currently with $10.55 million in HCHC stock with ownership of nearly 309.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in HC2 Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HCHC] by around 8,962,892 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,677,028 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 15,353,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,993,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCHC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 513,934 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 610,655 shares during the same period.