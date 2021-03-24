Fisker Inc. [FSR] Is Currently -4.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] traded at a low on 03/23/21, posting a -4.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.29. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Fisker Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Bank of America 2021 Virtual Global Automotive Summit.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced that Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisker, will participate in the Bank of America 2021 Virtual Global Automotive Summit.

Mr. Fisker’s “Fireside Chat,” during which he will provide updates on the Fisker Ocean and Project PEAR vehicle programs, will take place on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 11:40 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. ET and will be webcasted. To register for and access the event, please click here. The webcast may also be accessed through the Events & Presentations page of Fisker’s investor relations website by clicking here.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7219746 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fisker Inc. stands at 6.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.03%.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $5.18 billion, with 144.91 million shares outstanding and 107.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.92M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 7219746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $28.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 2.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.92. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.72, while it was recorded at 20.37 for the last single week of trading, and 15.02 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $1,158 million, or 41.50% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 12,946,324, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,553,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.58 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $118.19 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 54,193,876 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 8,238,784 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,415,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,017,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,389,853 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 7,557,044 shares during the same period.