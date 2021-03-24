Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] Stock trading around $1.14 per share: What’s Next?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.57% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -25.97%. The company report on March 22, 2021 that Farmmi Prices $7.4 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,469,467 ordinary shares of the Company, at a price to the public of $1.15 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter an option to purchase an additional 15 percent of the ordinary shares offered in the public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any, exercisable for 25 days, after the closing of this offering, which would bring total gross proceeds to approximately $8.6 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, FAMI stock rose by 162.79%.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.04 million, with 16.25 million shares outstanding and 9.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, FAMI stock reached a trading volume of 8696004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.97. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -34.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.94 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4120, while it was recorded at 1.3440 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9900 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.57. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of $11,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.80% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 715,399, which is approximately 92.157% of the company’s market cap and around 54.17% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 56,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 391,938 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 110,275 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 277,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 779,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,679 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 110,275 shares during the same period.