eMagin Corporation [EMAN] Revenue clocked in at $29.10 million, up 123.64% YTD: What’s Next?

eMagin Corporation [AMEX: EMAN] price plunged by -7.05 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on March 18, 2021 that eMagin Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results.

Fourth-Quarter Revenue of $7.7 million; Full-Year Revenue of $29.4 million.

Company Takes First Delivery of New Equipment Under U.S. Department of Defense Grants.

A sum of 1234926 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.55M shares. eMagin Corporation shares reached a high of $4.03 and dropped to a low of $3.67 until finishing in the latest session at $3.69.

Guru’s Opinion on eMagin Corporation [EMAN]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for eMagin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for eMagin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eMagin Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

EMAN Stock Performance Analysis:

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.38. With this latest performance, EMAN shares dropped by -4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 200.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1785.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for eMagin Corporation [EMAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.52, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eMagin Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eMagin Corporation [EMAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.51 and a Gross Margin at +21.63. eMagin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.91.

Return on Total Capital for EMAN is now -24.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.83. Additionally, EMAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] managed to generate an average of -$110,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.eMagin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

EMAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eMagin Corporation posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eMagin Corporation go to 20.00%.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47 million, or 15.70% of EMAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMAN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 7,430,512, which is approximately 27.991% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,750,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.15 million in EMAN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.3 million in EMAN stock with ownership of nearly 151.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eMagin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in eMagin Corporation [AMEX:EMAN] by around 3,692,816 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 694,843 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 8,361,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,748,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMAN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 497,160 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 602,354 shares during the same period.