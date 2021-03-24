Diginex Limited [EQOS] Stock trading around $12.64 per share: What’s Next?

Diginex Limited [NASDAQ: EQOS] surged by $0.93 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $12.68 during the day while it closed the day at $12.64. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Diginex Reminds Investors of Approaching Deadline for the Redemption of Public Warrants.

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS) (the “Company”), a digital assets financial services company, previously announced on February 24, 2021, that it will redeem all of its outstanding public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated March 27, 2019, by and between the Company’s predecessor company 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp, a British Virgin Islands company and VStock Transfer, LLC.

The Company wishes to remind any remaining holders of the Public Warrants that their Public Warrants may be exercised until 5:00 p.m. EST on March 26, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). Any such Public Warrants that remain unexercised will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Public Warrants will be entitled to receive $0.01 per Public Warrant.

Diginex Limited stock has also gained 0.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQOS stock has inclined by 35.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.06% and lost -21.69% year-on date.

The market cap for EQOS stock reached $471.69 million, with 37.32 million shares outstanding and 26.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, EQOS reached a trading volume of 1148779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diginex Limited is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1397.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Diginex Limited [EQOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, EQOS shares dropped by -18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for Diginex Limited [EQOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.46, while it was recorded at 12.53 for the last single week of trading, and 11.00 for the last 200 days.

Diginex Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

There are presently around $22 million, or 3.20% of EQOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQOS stocks are: TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 635,951, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 77.03% of the total institutional ownership; OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 414,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.24 million in EQOS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3.5 million in EQOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Diginex Limited [NASDAQ:EQOS] by around 1,153,240 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,282,184 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,673,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,761,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQOS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,142,211 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,094,211 shares during the same period.