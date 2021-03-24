DermTech Inc. [DMTK] gain 84.62% so far this year. What now?

DermTech Inc. [NASDAQ: DMTK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.54%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that DermTech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, DMTK stock rose by 566.93%. The one-year DermTech Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.79. The average equity rating for DMTK stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.59 billion, with 19.71 million shares outstanding and 5.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, DMTK stock reached a trading volume of 1939113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DermTech Inc. [DMTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMTK shares is $64.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for DermTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for DermTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DermTech Inc. is set at 8.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DMTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 270.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

DMTK Stock Performance Analysis:

DermTech Inc. [DMTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.54. With this latest performance, DMTK shares dropped by -20.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 455.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 566.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.64 for DermTech Inc. [DMTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.58, while it was recorded at 58.00 for the last single week of trading, and 23.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DermTech Inc. Fundamentals:

DermTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

DMTK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DermTech Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DMTK.

DermTech Inc. [DMTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $702 million, or 45.00% of DMTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DMTK stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 2,887,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,370,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.05 million in DMTK stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $65.47 million in DMTK stock with ownership of nearly -10.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in DermTech Inc. [NASDAQ:DMTK] by around 3,106,857 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,437,177 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,185,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,729,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMTK stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,871,042 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 388,295 shares during the same period.