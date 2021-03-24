Credit Suisse slashes price target on Grifols S.A. [GRFS] – find out why.

Grifols S.A. [NASDAQ: GRFS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.16%. The company report on March 23, 2021 that GigaGen to Present Poster at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting.

GigaGen, a biotechnology company advancing transformative antibody drugs for immune deficiency, infectious diseases, transplant rejection and checkpoint resistant cancers, and a subsidiary of Grifols, announced that it will present an abstract in a poster session at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, which is being held on April 10-15 and May 17-21.

Details of the abstract and poster presentation are as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, GRFS stock dropped by -7.55%. The one-year Grifols S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.24. The average equity rating for GRFS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.49 billion, with 684.54 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 856.56K shares, GRFS stock reached a trading volume of 1009186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grifols S.A. [GRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRFS shares is $27.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Grifols S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Grifols S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grifols S.A. is set at 0.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72.

GRFS Stock Performance Analysis:

Grifols S.A. [GRFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, GRFS shares gained by 5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for Grifols S.A. [GRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.10, while it was recorded at 16.33 for the last single week of trading, and 17.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grifols S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grifols S.A. [GRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.01 and a Gross Margin at +43.77. Grifols S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.26.

Return on Total Capital for GRFS is now 9.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grifols S.A. [GRFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.35. Additionally, GRFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grifols S.A. [GRFS] managed to generate an average of $26,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

GRFS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grifols S.A. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grifols S.A. go to 11.50%.

Grifols S.A. [GRFS] Insider Position Details

Positions in Grifols S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Grifols S.A. [NASDAQ:GRFS] by around 15,436,326 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 16,395,077 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 74,872,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,703,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRFS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,472,182 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,930,107 shares during the same period.