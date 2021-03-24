Cowen slashes price target on Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] – find out why.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] slipped around -1.79 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $22.93 at the close of the session, down -7.24%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that ChargePoint Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Fiscal Year 2021 revenue of $146 million, exceeding forecast.

Completed business combination with Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation; began trading on the NYSE on March 1, 2021.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. stock is now -42.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHPT Stock saw the intraday high of $24.78 and lowest of $22.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.48, which means current price is +17.59% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 4493265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]?

Cowen have made an estimate for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has CHPT stock performed recently?

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.17. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -36.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.58 for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.69, while it was recorded at 23.83 for the last single week of trading, and 22.00 for the last 200 days.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Chargepoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]

There are presently around $77 million, or 2.80% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 415,740, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 375,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.6 million in CHPT stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.68 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 2,535,251 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,745,905 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 9,936,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,344,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,939,927 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 9,163,781 shares during the same period.