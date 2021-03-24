CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] Revenue clocked in at $11.30 million, down -24.99% YTD: What’s Next?

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] loss -6.08% or -1.41 points to close at $21.79 with a heavy trading volume of 3282854 shares. The company report on March 23, 2021 that CleanSpark Provides Residential Sales Update Following Solar Watt Solutions Acquisition.

CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company” or “CleanSpark”), a diversified software, services, and bitcoin mining company, announced that it has executed more than 50 new contracts under its residential initiative in less than one month following its acquisition of Solar Watt Solutions (Solar Watt). These additional CleanSpark and Solar Watt contracts for residential microgrids and battery energy storage solutions executed since February 24th have a face value exceeding $1,700,000.

New CleanSpark Subsidiary Reporting Record Revenues Since Acquisition.

It opened the trading session at $23.03, the shares rose to $23.50 and dropped to $21.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLSK points out that the company has recorded 46.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -2015.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, CLSK reached to a volume of 3282854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for CleanSpark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $24 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for CleanSpark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $24, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CLSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for CLSK stock

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92. With this latest performance, CLSK shares dropped by -27.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1811.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.23 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.50, while it was recorded at 23.27 for the last single week of trading, and 14.94 for the last 200 days.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -151.00 and a Gross Margin at -75.07. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -232.79.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -77.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.49. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] managed to generate an average of -$376,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CleanSpark Inc. posted -1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSK.

An analysis of insider ownership at CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]

There are presently around $88 million, or 16.30% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 963,509, which is approximately 18.15% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 774,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.87 million in CLSK stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $10.34 million in CLSK stock with ownership of nearly -11.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK] by around 1,963,124 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 217,295 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,838,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,018,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSK stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 621,695 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 149,167 shares during the same period.