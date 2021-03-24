China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] is 23.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ: CJJD] gained 13.18% on the last trading session, reaching $1.25 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2021 that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) (“Jo-Jo Drugstores” or the “Company”), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products, and healthcare provider in China, announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, “We are pleased with our third quarter performance. We delivered another quarter of strong results. Our revenue and gross profit recorded $35.54 million and $8.09 million for the third fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2021, increased 6.5% and 11.0% compared to same period of last year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we made every effort to guarantee sufficient medicine supply, build a pandemic medicine center and provide online pharmacy consultation services. As a result, our revenue year-over-year from online pharmacy increased by 66.4%. Our robust performance is a strong indicator of the successful execution of our multifaceted growth strategy and strategic transformation.”.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. represents 41.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.02 million with the latest information. CJJD stock price has been found in the range of $1.16 to $1.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, CJJD reached a trading volume of 18742523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CJJD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CJJD stock

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.28. With this latest performance, CJJD shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CJJD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1708, while it was recorded at 1.1490 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1560 for the last 200 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.43 and a Gross Margin at +21.76. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.95.

Return on Total Capital for CJJD is now -10.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 264.44. Additionally, CJJD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD] managed to generate an average of -$5,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CJJD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [CJJD]

There are presently around $8 million, or 15.90% of CJJD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CJJD stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 4,840,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,297,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 million in CJJD stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $0.2 million in CJJD stock with ownership of nearly -18.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. [NASDAQ:CJJD] by around 97,713 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 356,706 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 6,172,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,626,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CJJD stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,922 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 315,602 shares during the same period.