Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] is 302.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ: CHEK] price plunged by -8.87 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Check-Cap Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Received FDA IDE Approval for Pivotal Study of C-Scan®.

Company on track to initiate a U.S. pivotal study of C-Scan in late 2021.

A sum of 5209142 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 27.79M shares. Check-Cap Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.99 and dropped to a low of $1.82 until finishing in the latest session at $1.85.

The one-year CHEK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.33. The average equity rating for CHEK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHEK shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHEK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Check-Cap Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $5.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Check-Cap Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CHEK stock. On September 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CHEK shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Check-Cap Ltd. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

CHEK Stock Performance Analysis:

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.59. With this latest performance, CHEK shares gained by 13.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 422.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7134, while it was recorded at 2.0680 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7850 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Check-Cap Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CHEK is now -118.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.38. Additionally, CHEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] managed to generate an average of -$213,015 per employee.Check-Cap Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

CHEK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Check-Cap Ltd. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHEK.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.70% of CHEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHEK stocks are: SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC with ownership of 271,892, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.59% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC, holding 195,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in CHEK stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $0.24 million in CHEK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Check-Cap Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ:CHEK] by around 588,315 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 274,745 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 69,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 793,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHEK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 588,315 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 216,961 shares during the same period.