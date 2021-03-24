Celsion Corporation [CLSN] moved down -6.83: Why It’s Important

Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ: CLSN] traded at a low on 03/23/21, posting a -6.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.91. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Celsion Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Celsion Corp. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75690.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4704003 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Celsion Corporation stands at 10.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.48%.

The market cap for CLSN stock reached $120.14 million, with 38.04 million shares outstanding and 30.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.98M shares, CLSN reached a trading volume of 4704003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celsion Corporation [CLSN]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Celsion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Celsion Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsion Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 240.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has CLSN stock performed recently?

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.05. With this latest performance, CLSN shares dropped by -32.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8168, while it was recorded at 2.1520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4160 for the last 200 days.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] managed to generate an average of -$795,687 per employee.Celsion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsion Corporation posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSN.

Insider trade positions for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.70% of CLSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,265,670, which is approximately -0.323% of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 709,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 million in CLSN stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.51 million in CLSN stock with ownership of nearly 69.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ:CLSN] by around 326,696 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,264,357 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 608,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,199,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,376 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,324,447 shares during the same period.