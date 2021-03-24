BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] Stock trading around $41.98 per share: What’s Next?

BioLife Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: BLFS] traded at a high on 03/23/21, posting a 8.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.98. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Stirling Ultracold to Merge with BioLife Solutions, the Leader in Gene and Cell Therapy Bioproduction Tools and Services.

Stirling Ultracold, an Ohio-based manufacturer and provider of the most energy efficient, sustainable ultra-low temperature (ULT) biorepositories has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading provider of bioproduction products and services for the Gene and Cell Therapy (GCT) markets.

Stirling Ultracold is backed by the Ohio Innovation Fund (OIF), with OIF Managing Director Bill Baumel serving on the board, the Strategic Committee alongside CEO Dusty Tenney, and acting as the Seller Representative in this transaction — OIF Principal Faith Voinovich led the reverse diligence on BioLife for Stirling. Stirling is headquartered in Athens, Ohio, where its design and manufacturing center is located (and will remain) and has a satellite office in Columbus, Ohio.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1875076 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BioLife Solutions Inc. stands at 10.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.25%.

The market cap for BLFS stock reached $1.32 billion, with 31.64 million shares outstanding and 26.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 264.98K shares, BLFS reached a trading volume of 1875076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLFS shares is $44.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BioLife Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for BioLife Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioLife Solutions Inc. is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLFS in the course of the last twelve months was 489.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.00.

How has BLFS stock performed recently?

BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.20. With this latest performance, BLFS shares gained by 6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 380.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.37 for BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.72, while it was recorded at 38.88 for the last single week of trading, and 30.16 for the last 200 days.

BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.81 and a Gross Margin at +64.05. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.05.

Return on Total Capital for BLFS is now 1.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.12. Additionally, BLFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.BioLife Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

Earnings analysis for BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioLife Solutions Inc. posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5,400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioLife Solutions Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]

There are presently around $1,018 million, or 76.90% of BLFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLFS stocks are: CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 7,440,107, which is approximately 27.397% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 1,336,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.1 million in BLFS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $53.7 million in BLFS stock with ownership of nearly 9.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioLife Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in BioLife Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:BLFS] by around 5,567,314 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 3,548,035 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 15,137,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,252,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLFS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,918,197 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,436,060 shares during the same period.