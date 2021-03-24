Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] Stock trading around $9.26 per share: What’s Next?

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BNTC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 190.28% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 201.63%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Benitec Biopharma Announces Successful Results from the Interim Analysis of the BB-301 Pilot Dosing Study.

Highlights from the Interim Analysis:.

Over the last 12 months, BNTC stock rose by 105.78%. The average equity rating for BNTC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.28 million, with 4.30 million shares outstanding and 3.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 388.87K shares, BNTC stock reached a trading volume of 123474442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock. On December 31, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BNTC shares from 23 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benitec Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 839.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72.

BNTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 201.63. With this latest performance, BNTC shares gained by 116.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.86 for Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.94, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Benitec Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

BNTC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. posted -2.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNTC.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.50% of BNTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTC stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 107,995, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.04% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 66,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in BNTC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.53 million in BNTC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:BNTC] by around 311,160 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 33,647 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 311,139 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,863 shares during the same period.