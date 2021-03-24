Barclays lifts Frank’s International N.V. [FI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Frank’s International N.V. [NYSE: FI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.81% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.76%. The company report on March 23, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CLGX, TPCO, ATH, WSFS, HGV, FI; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80.00 per share in cash. If you are a CoreLogic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Over the last 12 months, FI stock rose by 53.71%. The one-year Frank’s International N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.98. The average equity rating for FI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $786.05 million, with 226.31 million shares outstanding and 155.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, FI stock reached a trading volume of 1990543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Frank’s International N.V. [FI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FI shares is $5.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Frank’s International N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Frank’s International N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frank’s International N.V. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for FI in the course of the last twelve months was 70.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

FI Stock Performance Analysis:

Frank’s International N.V. [FI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.76. With this latest performance, FI shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.45 for Frank’s International N.V. [FI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frank’s International N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frank’s International N.V. [FI] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.09 and a Gross Margin at +2.08. Frank’s International N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.02.

Return on Total Capital for FI is now -9.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frank’s International N.V. [FI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.39. Additionally, FI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frank’s International N.V. [FI] managed to generate an average of -$65,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Frank’s International N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

FI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frank’s International N.V. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FI.

Frank’s International N.V. [FI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $436 million, or 58.10% of FI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,061,138, which is approximately 18.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 17,748,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.47 million in FI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $35.14 million in FI stock with ownership of nearly 2.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frank’s International N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Frank’s International N.V. [NYSE:FI] by around 11,676,599 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 6,531,718 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 105,713,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,921,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,745,448 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 492,516 shares during the same period.