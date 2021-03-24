Ayro Inc. [AYRO] moved up 5.12: Why It’s Important

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] closed the trading session at $7.80 on 03/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.10, while the highest price level was $8.1973. The company report on March 17, 2021 that AYRO Inc. Enters Agreement with Element Fleet Management, the World’s Largest Pure-Play Automotive Fleet Manager.

Element Fleet to help bring AYRO’s next-generation delivery EVs to market by offering comprehensive management services and financing.

AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of light-duty, short-haul, and last-mile delivery electric vehicles (EVs), announces an agreement with Element Fleet Management, the world’s largest pure-play automotive fleet manager. By combining AYRO’s marketing, engineering, and production expertise with Element’s fleet management capabilities, global footprint and consulting experience, the companies aim to support the deployment of large fleets of AYRO electric delivery vehicles over the next four years.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.29 percent and weekly performance of 16.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 173.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, AYRO reached to a volume of 6108395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 266.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.07. With this latest performance, AYRO shares gained by 0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 173.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 261.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.51 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.27, while it was recorded at 7.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.95 for the last 200 days.

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 17.40.

There are presently around $29 million, or 10.50% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,779,714, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 473,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.69 million in AYRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.97 million in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly 390.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 3,441,394 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 221,485 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,663,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,579,566 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 138,695 shares during the same period.