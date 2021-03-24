AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] Is Currently -16.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVEO] loss -16.04% on the last trading session, reaching $8.69 price per share at the time. The company report on March 23, 2021 that AVEO Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock. In connection with the offering, AVEO intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by AVEO. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The net proceeds of the offering are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including to support commercialization activities relating to FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) and to advance AVEO’s pipeline.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 26.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $230.55 million with the latest information. AVEO stock price has been found in the range of $8.61 to $9.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, AVEO reached a trading volume of 2866571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]:

Stifel have made an estimate for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.75, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AVEO stock. On February 04, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AVEO shares from 5 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

Trading performance analysis for AVEO stock

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.84. With this latest performance, AVEO shares dropped by -1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 231.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 6.35 for the last 200 days.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -645.90. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -591.19.

Return on Total Capital for AVEO is now -96.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.02. Additionally, AVEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] managed to generate an average of -$726,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVEO.

An analysis of insider ownership at AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]

There are presently around $91 million, or 39.20% of AVEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVEO stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 3,952,958, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,568,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.63 million in AVEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.88 million in AVEO stock with ownership of nearly 14.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AVEO] by around 2,079,600 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,327,293 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 7,072,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,479,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVEO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 460,494 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,181,842 shares during the same period.