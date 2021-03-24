Ascendiant Capital Markets lifts Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SINT] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.00 during the day while it closed the day at $1.86. The company report on March 22, 2021 that SINTX Technologies Issues 2020 10-K and Announces Investor Conference Call.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”) (www.sintx.com), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, announced the filing of its 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 represented SINTX’s second full year as an advanced materials company. As COVID-19 spread and negatively impacted multiple potential opportunities, the Company was able to quickly and successfully adjust its 2020 strategic plan and capitalize on the discovery that its silicon nitride rapidly inactivates the SARS-CoV-2 virus. SINTX aggressively invested in key personnel, new collaborations with university and government laboratories, and new capital equipment. SINTX was able to engage with new partners and begin supporting their development of new antipathogenic products across a wide range of applications. SINTX is now leveraging the foundational successes of 2020 and is excited about its future. 2021 represents SINTX’s 25th year in business.

Sintx Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -7.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SINT stock has inclined by 8.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.82% and gained 18.47% year-on date.

The market cap for SINT stock reached $43.47 million, with 22.77 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, SINT reached a trading volume of 1197346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]:

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sintx Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sintx Technologies Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

SINT stock trade performance evaluation

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.92. With this latest performance, SINT shares dropped by -23.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 447.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.00 for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1704, while it was recorded at 1.9920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9108 for the last 200 days.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] shares currently have an operating margin of -957.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.03. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -696.23.

Return on Total Capital for SINT is now -83.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.16. Additionally, SINT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] managed to generate an average of -$171,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Sintx Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sintx Technologies Inc. posted -1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -461.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SINT.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.40% of SINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINT stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 351,891, which is approximately 794.964% of the company’s market cap and around 1.54% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 290,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in SINT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.46 million in SINT stock with ownership of nearly 1881.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sintx Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT] by around 1,067,699 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 84,330 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 178,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,330,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,202 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 84,219 shares during the same period.