Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] gain 36.67% so far this year. What now?

Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ: AQMS] price plunged by -7.45 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Aqua Metals Meets Nasdaq Compliance Requirements for Continued Listing.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, announced that with the recent Board and Committee appointments, Nasdaq Regulation staff notified the Company that it is again in full compliance with the Audit Committee requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market set forth in Listing Rule 5605(c)(2) (the “Rule”) and the matter is now closed.

About Aqua Metals.

A sum of 1721882 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.51M shares. Aqua Metals Inc. shares reached a high of $4.38 and dropped to a low of $4.03 until finishing in the latest session at $4.10.

The one-year AQMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.33. The average equity rating for AQMS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQMS shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQMS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aqua Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Aqua Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $12, while Euro Pacific Capital kept a Buy rating on AQMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aqua Metals Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2753.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

AQMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.66. With this latest performance, AQMS shares dropped by -22.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 330.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1107.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aqua Metals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -14252.78 and a Gross Margin at -4970.37. Aqua Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23853.70.

Return on Total Capital for AQMS is now -33.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.83. Additionally, AQMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] managed to generate an average of -$1,226,762 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Aqua Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AQMS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aqua Metals Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aqua Metals Inc. go to 35.00%.

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42 million, or 19.30% of AQMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQMS stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,717,506, which is approximately -16.587% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,331,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.56 million in AQMS stocks shares; and IEQ CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $3.54 million in AQMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aqua Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ:AQMS] by around 999,083 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,896,299 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 7,375,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,270,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQMS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 303,939 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 102,977 shares during the same period.