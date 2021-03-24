AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] Revenue clocked in at $1.30 million, up 19.17% YTD: What’s Next?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.28%. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. and Certain Officers – UAVS.

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (“AgEagle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UAVS) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-01991, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise, acquired publicly traded AgEagle securities between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased AgEagle securities during the Class Period, you have until April 27, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Over the last 12 months, UAVS stock rose by 1896.65%.

The market cap for the stock reached $403.69 million, with 55.38 million shares outstanding and 45.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.46M shares, UAVS stock reached a trading volume of 1904776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 310.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

UAVS Stock Performance Analysis:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -23.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1896.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.85 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 7.65 for the last single week of trading, and 4.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -795.21 and a Gross Margin at -25.94. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.32.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -43.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$252,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 56.80 and a Current Ratio set at 57.10.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42 million, or 9.90% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 2,313,716, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 833,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.96 million in UAVS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.46 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly -7.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 4,173,740 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 449,280 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,199,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,822,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,864,837 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 253,929 shares during the same period.