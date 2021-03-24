Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV] Is Currently 6.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Advantage Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: ADV] jumped around 0.76 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.72 at the close of the session, up 6.93%. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Advantage Solutions to Participate at Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) (“Advantage,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”), the leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, announced that its management team will virtually attend the Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit on March 25, 2021. Investors who are interested in setting up a meeting may contact Advantage Investor Relations or their Jefferies conference representative.

About Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions Inc. stock is now -11.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADV Stock saw the intraday high of $12.85 and lowest of $11.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.92, which means current price is +39.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 690.33K shares, ADV reached a trading volume of 2143053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADV shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Advantage Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advantage Solutions Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ADV stock performed recently?

Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.79. With this latest performance, ADV shares gained by 22.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.89 for Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.27, while it was recorded at 10.84 for the last single week of trading, and 10.67 for the last 200 days.

Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Advantage Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advantage Solutions Inc. go to 13.60%.

Insider trade positions for Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]

There are presently around $995 million, or 26.80% of ADV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADV stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 15,450,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 65.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, holding 12,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.5 million in ADV stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $114.38 million in ADV stock with ownership of nearly 251.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

48 institutional holders increased their position in Advantage Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:ADV] by around 78,352,339 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 23,743,585 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 17,196,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,899,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADV stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,808,649 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 16,778,491 shares during the same period.