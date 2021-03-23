Zovio Inc [ZVO] is 9.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zovio Inc [NASDAQ: ZVO] loss -11.24% on the last trading session, reaching $5.21 price per share at the time. The company report on March 22, 2021 that ZOVIO Announces Transition Plan for CEO.

Board Commences Search for Permanent Successor.

Zovio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVO) announced that Andrew Clark, Founder, President and CEO, and the Zovio Board of Directors, mutually agreed to his departure from the Company as its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and all other offices of the Company, effective as of March 31, 2021.

Zovio Inc represents 32.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $161.87 million with the latest information. ZVO stock price has been found in the range of $4.76 to $5.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 378.08K shares, ZVO reached a trading volume of 1073687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zovio Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZVO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Zovio Inc [ZVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.17. With this latest performance, ZVO shares dropped by -13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 316.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for Zovio Inc [ZVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 5.55 for the last single week of trading, and 4.43 for the last 200 days.

Zovio Inc [ZVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zovio Inc [ZVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.57 and a Gross Margin at +62.44. Zovio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.33.

Return on Total Capital for ZVO is now -2.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zovio Inc [ZVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.48. Additionally, ZVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zovio Inc [ZVO] managed to generate an average of -$31,582 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.Zovio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Zovio Inc [ZVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zovio Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zovio Inc go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zovio Inc [ZVO]

There are presently around $89 million, or 60.40% of ZVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZVO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,841,286, which is approximately -0.414% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, holding 2,546,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.95 million in ZVO stocks shares; and PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $12.89 million in ZVO stock with ownership of nearly 5.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zovio Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Zovio Inc [NASDAQ:ZVO] by around 1,411,803 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,638,412 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 14,102,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,152,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZVO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 220,304 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 934,322 shares during the same period.