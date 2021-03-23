ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] Revenue clocked in at $86.80 million, up 376.83% YTD: What’s Next?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] traded at a high on 03/22/21, posting a 10.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.35. The company report on March 15, 2021 that ZK International’s Subsidiary, xSigma Eneters Non-Fungible-Token Market Projected at $1.3 billion in 2021 as it Announces the Launch of its “NFT” Platform on Ethereum and Polkadot Blockchains.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that, xSigma Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company and a blockchain R&D lab, announces that it will be launching its newest project that will allow it to participate in the projected $1.3 Billion growing industry in 2021 of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT).

The new platform being developed by the developing team at xSigma labs will be an NFT marketplace, which will allow users in the community to buy and sell NFTs, as well as to create their own custom NFTs in a few clicks. xSigma plans to use multiple blockchains behind the platform, such as Ethereum and Polkadot. xSigma plans to attract various artists and talents on an exclusive basis to its platform. Previously, xSigma was able to attract NBA Champion Dwight Howard, to endorse its DeFi project and it hopes that the new marketplace will be able to attract similar celebrities to its new NFT Platform.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15483595 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stands at 30.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 29.64%.

The market cap for ZKIN stock reached $193.28 million, with 16.56 million shares outstanding and 11.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, ZKIN reached a trading volume of 15483595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has ZKIN stock performed recently?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.14. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares gained by 41.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 808.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1615.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.78 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.16 and a Gross Margin at +4.54. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.95.

Return on Total Capital for ZKIN is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.41. Additionally, ZKIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] managed to generate an average of -$2,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]

There are presently around $6 million, or 2.80% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 413,071, which is approximately 1.899% of the company’s market cap and around 62.04% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 48,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in ZKIN stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.53 million in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly 254.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 106,613 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 36,521 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 400,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 543,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,440 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 36,521 shares during the same period.