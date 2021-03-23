WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] gain 74.89% so far this year. What now?

WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ: WKEY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.71% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 77.14%. The company report on March 22, 2021 that WISeKey $WKEY Selected by Billon Group to Provide MPKI Services Allowing Trusted Remote Document Signing with Blockchain Technologies.

Geneva – March 22, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey,” SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced that is has signed a collaboration agreement with Billon Group, a provider of the Unified Enterprise DLT (distributed ledger technology). The collaboration brings together Billon’s DLT system, often used for tokenizing and transacting national currency and processing sensitive data, and WISeKey’s Managed Public Key Infrastructure (MPKI) services to address complex security, privacy, and efficiency challenges in ’s global economic and social environment.

The market cap for the stock reached $219.26 million, with 17.68 million shares outstanding and 6.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, WKEY stock reached a trading volume of 26227089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for WISeKey International Holding AG is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.04.

WKEY Stock Performance Analysis:

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.14. With this latest performance, WKEY shares gained by 17.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.40% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.35 for WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.73, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WISeKey International Holding AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.31 and a Gross Margin at +41.74. WISeKey International Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.43.

Return on Total Capital for WKEY is now -74.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.55. Additionally, WKEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] Insider Position Details

Positions in WISeKey International Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ:WKEY] by around 30,733 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 14,158 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 5,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKEY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,281 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 13,473 shares during the same period.