why ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $64.73

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.49%. The company report on March 10, 2021 that ZoomInfo Expands Privacy Team, Further Demonstrating Its Data Privacy, Compliance, and Security Leadership.

Team’s Expertise in Technical, Legal, and Regulatory Privacy Strengthens the Company’s Commitment to Education, Transparency, and Upholding Consumers’ Rights to Privacy.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, announced the expansion of its dedicated privacy team, further demonstrating its commitment to customers around data privacy, compliance, and security. The privacy team is tasked with delivering one of ZoomInfo’s core missions: providing transparency about how it collects its professional contact data and upholding consumers’ rights to privacy.

The one-year ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.51. The average equity rating for ZI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.68 billion, with 163.49 million shares outstanding and 69.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, ZI stock reached a trading volume of 3686397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $64.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on ZI stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ZI shares from 50 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 135.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ZI Stock Performance Analysis:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.49. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.11% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.42, while it was recorded at 49.52 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.58 and a Gross Margin at +73.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.15.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.03. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of -$8,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ZI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 34.27%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Insider Position Details

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 24,632,551 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 9,164,244 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 146,013,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,810,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,750,338 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 664,732 shares during the same period.