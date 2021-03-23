why Energous Corporation [WATT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.50

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] traded at a high on 03/22/21, posting a 10.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.51. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Energous Partners With e-peas to Advance At-a-Distance Wireless Charging Applications Greater Than 1 Meter.

Partnership includes joint evaluation board to accelerate evaluation and design of at-a-distance wireless charging for smart buildings, industrial IoT sensors applications, retail electronic displays and more.

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, announced a partnership with e-peas S.A. (“e-peas”), a leading semiconductor company developing energy harvesting PMICs and extremely low-power microcontrollers, to develop an evaluation board combining e-peas’ power management IC technology with Energous’ radio frequency (RF) solution to support at-a-distance wireless charging applications for smart buildings, industrial IoT sensors, retail electronic displays and more.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17090171 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Energous Corporation stands at 13.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.47%.

The market cap for WATT stock reached $269.70 million, with 41.86 million shares outstanding and 41.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.44M shares, WATT reached a trading volume of 17090171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energous Corporation [WATT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WATT shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WATT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Energous Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Energous Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $32, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Buy rating on WATT stock. On December 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for WATT shares from 22.80 to 45.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energous Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WATT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 898.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has WATT stock performed recently?

Energous Corporation [WATT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, WATT shares dropped by -37.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 450.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WATT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for Energous Corporation [WATT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 4.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

Energous Corporation [WATT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energous Corporation [WATT] shares currently have an operating margin of -9744.67 and a Gross Margin at -47.50. Energous Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9724.17.

Return on Total Capital for WATT is now -89.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.86. Additionally, WATT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Energous Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for Energous Corporation [WATT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energous Corporation posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WATT.

Insider trade positions for Energous Corporation [WATT]

There are presently around $32 million, or 12.90% of WATT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WATT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,747,906, which is approximately -15.561% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,201,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.93 million in WATT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3.31 million in WATT stock with ownership of nearly 5023.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energous Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Energous Corporation [NASDAQ:WATT] by around 3,337,533 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,159,728 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 3,392,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,889,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WATT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,514,265 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 426,578 shares during the same period.