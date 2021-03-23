Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] moved down -12.31: Why It’s Important

Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVE] slipped around -0.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.42 at the close of the session, down -12.31%. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Viveve Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Company continuing to advance its U.S. pivotal PURSUIT trial in stress urinary incontinence Conference call to be hosted by Company at 5:00 PM ET.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women’s intimate health, reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company will provide a corporate update on its scheduled conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Viveve Medical Inc. stock is now -27.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIVE Stock saw the intraday high of $3.79 and lowest of $3.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.40, which means current price is +34.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, VIVE reached a trading volume of 1322132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]?

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Viveve Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Viveve Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viveve Medical Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has VIVE stock performed recently?

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, VIVE shares dropped by -12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.59 for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.06 for the last 200 days.

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -455.87 and a Gross Margin at +15.47. Viveve Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -647.57.

Return on Total Capital for VIVE is now -106.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -151.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -396.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.53. Additionally, VIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] managed to generate an average of -$773,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Viveve Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viveve Medical Inc. posted -8.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -126/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 93.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viveve Medical Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of VIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIVE stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 25,567, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80000.0 in VIVE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $53000.0 in VIVE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viveve Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVE] by around 46,203 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 8,983 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 16,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,199 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 5,237 shares during the same period.