ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $70

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAC] surged by $2.99 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $100.42 during the day while it closed the day at $100.34. The company report on March 23, 2021 that ViacomCBS Announces Offerings of Class B Common Stock and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) announced that it has commenced concurrent offerings (the “Offerings”) of $2.0 billion of its Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Class B common stock”), and $1.0 billion of its Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock”), subject to market and other conditions. ViacomCBS has granted the underwriters separate 30-day options to purchase up to an additional $300,000,000 of Class B common stock and up to an additional $150,000,000 of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, which, in the case of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock offering, will be solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The closing of each Offering is not contingent upon the closing of the other Offering.

ViacomCBS intends to use the combined net proceeds from the Offerings for general corporate purposes, including investments in streaming.

ViacomCBS Inc. stock has also gained 4.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VIAC stock has inclined by 177.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 232.69% and gained 169.30% year-on date.

The market cap for VIAC stock reached $61.79 billion, with 619.00 million shares outstanding and 552.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.88M shares, VIAC reached a trading volume of 19639371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAC shares is $55.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for ViacomCBS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ViacomCBS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on VIAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViacomCBS Inc. is set at 5.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAC in the course of the last twelve months was 45.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

VIAC stock trade performance evaluation

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, VIAC shares gained by 60.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 232.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 738.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.80 for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.20, while it was recorded at 96.61 for the last single week of trading, and 37.57 for the last 200 days.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.11 and a Gross Margin at +39.15. ViacomCBS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.12.

Return on Total Capital for VIAC is now 12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.67. Additionally, VIAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] managed to generate an average of $104,256 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.ViacomCBS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ViacomCBS Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViacomCBS Inc. go to -4.15%.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52,314 million, or 94.30% of VIAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,266,423, which is approximately -1.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,512,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.53 billion in VIAC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.21 billion in VIAC stock with ownership of nearly 19.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ViacomCBS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC] by around 75,809,112 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 59,490,106 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 386,064,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,364,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAC stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,649,227 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 4,089,236 shares during the same period.