Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. [TKC] Stock trading around $4.88 per share: What’s Next?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. [NYSE: TKC] slipped around -0.61 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.88 at the close of the session, down -11.11%. The company report on February 22, 2021 that TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS to Host Earnings Call.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 22, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74557.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock is now -9.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TKC Stock saw the intraday high of $4.91 and lowest of $4.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.36, which means current price is +7.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 324.46K shares, TKC reached a trading volume of 8597921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. [TKC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TKC shares is $6.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TKC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for TKC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has TKC stock performed recently?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. [TKC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.91. With this latest performance, TKC shares dropped by -18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.15 for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. [TKC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.62, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 5.31 for the last 200 days.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. [TKC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. [TKC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.65 and a Gross Margin at +30.20. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.56.

Return on Total Capital for TKC is now 14.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. [TKC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.86. Additionally, TKC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.60.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. [TKC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TKC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. go to 33.80%.

Insider trade positions for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. [TKC]

There are presently around $146 million, or 3.60% of TKC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TKC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10,383,637, which is approximately 10.9% of the company’s market cap and around 67.40% of the total institutional ownership; OLDFIELD PARTNERS LLP, holding 7,467,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.0 million in TKC stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $14.52 million in TKC stock with ownership of nearly -0.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. [NYSE:TKC] by around 5,417,807 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 1,046,425 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 23,473,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,937,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TKC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 744,794 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 327,016 shares during the same period.