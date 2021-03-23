Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] Stock trading around $3.94 per share: What’s Next?

Theratechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: THTX] price surged by 12.89 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on March 20, 2021 that Theratechnologies Announces New Data Demonstrating Tesamorelin’s Positive Effect on Immune Response Linked to Liver Inflammation.

Data presented at ENDO 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, is pleased to announce that new data, demonstrating the positive effect of tesamorelin on the circulation of immune activation markers associated with liver inflammation, was presented at The Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, ENDO 2021.

A sum of 1062454 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 640.14K shares. Theratechnologies Inc. shares reached a high of $3.99 and dropped to a low of $3.49 until finishing in the latest session at $3.94.

Guru’s Opinion on Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Theratechnologies Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for THTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.60.

THTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.18. With this latest performance, THTX shares gained by 33.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.77 for Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 2.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Theratechnologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.63 and a Gross Margin at +54.14. Theratechnologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.32.

Return on Total Capital for THTX is now -25.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,811.01. Additionally, THTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,653.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] managed to generate an average of -$277,043 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.

Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20 million, or 15.39% of THTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THTX stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 2,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.52% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, holding 831,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 million in THTX stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.01 million in THTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Theratechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Theratechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:THTX] by around 1,084,999 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 95,769 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,598,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,778,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THTX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 811,879 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 67,466 shares during the same period.