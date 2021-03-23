The Benchmark Company lifts SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SunCoke Energy Inc. [NYSE: SXC] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.20 during the day while it closed the day at $6.99. The company report on February 4, 2021 that SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Strong 2020 Results Above Expectations And Provides Full-Year 2021 Guidance.

– Net income attributable to SXC was $3.7 million, or $0.04 per share, for the full-year 2020; Net loss attributable to SXC was $5.0 million, or $0.06 per share, in the fourth quarter 2020.

– Full-year 2020 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $205.9 million, which was above our revised guidance range of $190 million to $200 million; fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $37.0 million.

SunCoke Energy Inc. stock has also loss -6.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SXC stock has inclined by 39.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 93.63% and gained 60.69% year-on date.

The market cap for SXC stock reached $579.61 million, with 82.70 million shares outstanding and 82.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, SXC reached a trading volume of 6593386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SXC shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for SunCoke Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for SunCoke Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on SXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunCoke Energy Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for SXC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SXC stock trade performance evaluation

SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.55. With this latest performance, SXC shares gained by 16.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.34 for SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.17, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.31 for the last 200 days.

SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.34. SunCoke Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.28.

Return on Total Capital for SXC is now 5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.12. Additionally, SXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] managed to generate an average of $4,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.SunCoke Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SunCoke Energy Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -54.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunCoke Energy Inc. go to 8.00%.

SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $476 million, or 84.00% of SXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,081,525, which is approximately 3.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,181,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.22 million in SXC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $33.37 million in SXC stock with ownership of nearly 2.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunCoke Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in SunCoke Energy Inc. [NYSE:SXC] by around 9,959,581 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 10,490,643 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 47,623,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,074,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SXC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,494,678 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,198,324 shares during the same period.