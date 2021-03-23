Summer Infant Inc. [SUMR] gain 17.39% so far this year. What now?

Summer Infant Inc. [NASDAQ: SUMR] jumped around 5.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.02 at the close of the session, up 38.62%. The company report on March 17, 2021 that Summer Infant, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 17, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75365.

Summer Infant Inc. stock is now 17.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SUMR Stock saw the intraday high of $20.50 and lowest of $13.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.00, which means current price is +59.64% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.66K shares, SUMR reached a trading volume of 1043139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Summer Infant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wunderlich raised their target price from $4.50 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2015, representing the official price target for Summer Infant Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Wunderlich analysts kept a Buy rating on SUMR stock. On March 26, 2013, analysts increased their price target for SUMR shares from 2 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summer Infant Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUMR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Summer Infant Inc. [SUMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.19. With this latest performance, SUMR shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 852.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.40 for Summer Infant Inc. [SUMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.49, while it was recorded at 14.92 for the last single week of trading, and 15.33 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summer Infant Inc. [SUMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +30.59. Summer Infant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.71.

Return on Total Capital for SUMR is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summer Infant Inc. [SUMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 654.36. Additionally, SUMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 566.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summer Infant Inc. [SUMR] managed to generate an average of -$9,261 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.Summer Infant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Summer Infant Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3,500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Summer Infant Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $17 million, or 44.60% of SUMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUMR stocks are: WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 764,784, which is approximately 0.79% of the company’s market cap and around 18.00% of the total institutional ownership; PLAISANCE CAPITAL LLC, holding 105,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 million in SUMR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.16 million in SUMR stock with ownership of nearly 11.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summer Infant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Summer Infant Inc. [NASDAQ:SUMR] by around 14,250 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 18,561 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 915,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 948,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUMR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 237 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,981 shares during the same period.